Carey Mulligan leads star-studded Bafta red carpet in stunning vintage fashion

Carey Mulligan led the charge on a glamorous red carpet at the EE Bafta Film Awards.

Mulligan is nominated for the best actress award for her role in Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, and wore a black strapless gown from French fashion house Dior.

Her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, posted pictures and sketches of the dress on his Instagram Stories, labelling it as Christian Dior 1951 – suggesting Mulligan is either wearing the original dress from the 1950s or a modern recreation of it.

Carey Mulligan (Ian West/PA)

It would not be the first time Mulligan has been inspired by vintage fashion for the red carpet – during the Golden Globes in early January she wore a recreation of a Schiaparelli dress dating back to 1949.

And Mulligan was not the only celebrity modelling high glamour at the Baftas.

Australian actress Cate Blanchett lived up to her reputation as a champion of sustainable fashion in a high-necked burgundy-coloured gown from Louis Vuitton made from deadstock material.

Even her jewellery had an environmentally-friendly slant, and was made partly from the necklace she wore to last year’s Baftas.

Blanchett’s stylist Elizabeth Stewart wrote on Instagram: “The creation gives a second life to the pearls from Cate’s 2023 Bafta High Jewelry design, while the stones and materials have been sourced from five archival High Jewelry creations.”

As an ambassador for Louis Vuitton, it is no surprise that Poor Things actress Emma Stone chose an outfit from the French fashion house.

Her pastel orange gown echoed the 18th-century costuming of her character Bella Baxter in Poor Things, with a brocade bodice and a puff asymmetric sleeve.

Australian actress and producer Margot Robbie has spent a large part of the last year channelling the spirit of Barbie in her red carpet fashion, and the Baftas were no exception. Her pink and black Armani Prive gown was relatively pared-back, with hints of sparkle and black matching opera gloves.

Rosamund Pike (Ian West/PA)

Saltburn star Rosamund Pike heralded the coming of spring in her pastel blue Dior outfit. The ballet-inspired tulle gown had a full skirt that grazed her ankles, and was worn with a nude bodice and matching high heels.

Emma Corrin (Ian West/PA)

Emma Corrin can always be relied upon for an experimental take on red carpet dressing – for the Baftas, they wore a black long-sleeve crop top paired with a sheer black skirt and black short shorts over bright blue tights, paired with dramatic face netting. It drew upon one of the biggest trends in catwalk fashion right now: extremely short, underwear-style shorts.

The outfit is by Miu Miu – The Crown star has a long-standing relationship with the brand and has previously walked the Miu Miu runway at Milan Fashion Week.

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal (Ian West/PA)

All Of Us Strangers co-stars Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott both delivered interesting interpretations of menswear for the Bafta red carpet.

Mescal played around with tailoring in a wrap-style black jacket with white stitch detailing along the lapel, while Scott experimented with colour in an all-red ensemble, even down to his matching shoes.

Phoebe Dynevor (Ian West/PA)

Nominated for the EE Bafta Rising Star Award, Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor was joined on the red carpet by her mother, Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor. Phoebe’s outfit seemed to be inspired by Marilyn Monroe – a simple white halterneck gown, worn with her hair slicked back into a chic bun.

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri – also nominated for the rising star award – has emerged as a style star during this awards season, and for the Baftas she channelled old Hollywood glamour in a peach halterneck gown by Bottega Veneta, completing the look with a white feather stole and matching opera gloves.

Naomi Campbell (Ian West/PA)

In a surprise appearance on the Bafta red carpet, supermodel Naomi Campbell proved all-black does not have to be boring – wearing a simple column gown underneath a layered tulle cape with a built-in hood, worn over a severe bob haircut.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor (Ian West/PA)

Set to perform Murder On The Dancefloor at the Baftas – which appears in a scene of Emerald Fennell’s film Saltburn – Sophie Ellis-Bextor tapped into the trend for Gothic glamour in a see-through black dress with statement sleeves from Italian label Antonio Riva.