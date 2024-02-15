Florence Pugh says Dune explores themes society is ‘constantly battling against’

Florence Pugh has said the sequel of sci-fi epic Dune explores themes which she feels society is “constantly battling against”.

Based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name, the story delves into ideas including groups battling for control, humanity’s relationship with nature and the future survival of society.

Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated follow-up sees Paul Atreides, played by Timothee Chalamet, as he unites with Chani, portrayed by Zendaya, and the Fremen to take revenge on those who conspired to destroy his family.

British actress Pugh, 28, makes her debut in Dune: Part Two as Princess Irulan, daughter of the supreme ruler of the galaxy.

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya arrive for the world premiere of Dune: Part Two at Leicester Square Gardens in central London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Asked how topical she feels the themes of the film are to a modern audience, she told the PA news agency on the red carpet of the world premiere in central London: “There’s a reason why we’re retelling this story now.

“There’s a reason why it’s lasted this long already.

“There’s a reason why the books tell the future 1000s of years into the future.

“It’s themes that we are constantly battling against and it’s something that clearly people are drawn to the story being retold.”

The first film followed Chalamet’s character, heir to the Atreides noble family, who becomes embroiled in a war for control over the galaxy’s most valuable asset while he battles visions of a dark future.

It also featured Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson, US actor Dave Bautista, Spanish star Javier Bardem and Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgard among its star-studded cast.

Don’t Worry Darling star Pugh, who donned a sequinned chocolate brown gown with a plunging neckline and hood for the premiere, said joining the cast for the sequel film was “an actual gift”.

“I had the privilege of being able to watch the movie as the rest of the world did”, she explained.

“The first movie I fell in love with. I watched (it) as an audience member, I got to meet the characters, the world, the sets, the director’s vision.

“I fell in love with it, like everybody did…

“And then, I asked my team if I could be in the second and perchance it happened.

“And so I feel like I got to then walk into this unbelievable world and I got to basically work with all these actors that I’ve admired for such a long time.

“It truly was an actual gift, it landed on my lap.”

Cast members arrive for the world premiere of Dune: Part Two at Leicester Square Gardens in central London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The follow-up also sees Elvis star Austin Butler join the cast as the bald and eyebrow-less villain, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

The sequel had been set for release on November 3, but was postponed following the Sag-Aftra US actors’ strike – and will now launch on March 1 next year.

Part One was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won six, including for original score, visual effects, cinematography and editing.

Dune: Part Two will arrive in cinemas on March 1.