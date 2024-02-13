Signed Paul McCartney book makes £1,000 for charity shop

A signed copy of a book of Sir Paul McCartney’s paintings has sold for £1,000 after being donated to a charity shop.

The first-edition hardback copy of Paintings, a collection of the Beatles star’s artwork, was given to an Oxfam shop in Wirral, Merseyside, by a regular customer.

The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, is known by staff in the West Kirby shop as “the Autograph Man” after he made donations including an envelope signed by astronaut Neil Armstrong, which sold for £400, and a Marvel comic signed by Stan Lee, which made £195.

Sir Paul McCartney’s signature inside the book (Kira Adams/Oxfam/PA)

A signed copy of another of Sir Paul’s books – Blackbird Singing: Poems And Lyrics – raised £800.

The edition of Paintings was put on sale on Oxfam’s online store on January 30 and sold overnight.

The inscription inside the book is dated 2000 and reads: “Cheers!”

Jaine Langford, manager of the shop, said: “The generosity of our donors never fails to amaze me.”

She said when the customer brought in the book, he told her: “I think this one will make a lot of money for Oxfam.”

The signed copy sold for £1,000 (Kira Adams/Oxfam/PA)

She added: “When I saw what it was, I was delighted because I knew how much people love the Beatles.

“Once it went online, I was absolutely thrilled to see that it had sold for £1,000.

“Oxfam will put that money to good use and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

Rachel Cosgrove-Pearce, head of retail operations, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who donates to our Oxfam stores and donations like these are extra special.

“Thanks to the kindness of our donors, sales like these help to raise vital funds that allow Oxfam and the communities we work with to tackle poverty around the world.”