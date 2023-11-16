Ncuti Gatwa and Andrew Scott honoured at star-studded GQ Men of the Year gala

Actors Ncuti Gatwa and Andrew Scott were among the GQ cover stars honoured at the glitzy annual Men of the Year ceremony in London’s Royal Opera House.

The pair led the star-studded red carpet arrivals on Wednesday with Doctor Who star Gatwa sporting a floor-length shoulder-padded coat look alongside Scott in a matching cream linen suit paired paired with a silk pink shirt.

During the ceremony, Gatwa’s Sex Education co-star Jodie Turner-Smith, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge who starred alongside Scott in hit TV series Fleabag, were among those who gave a toast to the cover stars.

Andrew Scott attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Royal Opera House (Ian West/PA)

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White and music supergroup Boygenius – comprising of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus – were also honoured by The Bear star Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Dan Levy of hit TV sitcom Schitt’s Creek.

The after-party featured a live performance from Brit rising star winners Flo, as well as DJ sets by Black Coffee, Donnie Sunshine and Lexii Thomas.

The red carpet saw Gatwa’s Sex Education co-star Asa Butterfield sporting a lime green suit, while Games Of Thrones star Maisie Williams wore a netted blue and silver dress, alongside Loki’s Sophia Di Martino in a black tuxedo-style jacket over with a matching black dress.

Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones was sporting blonde locks paired with a plunging fitted white top and a gold chain, while British actor Joe Alwyn, who ended his long-term relationship with US pop star Taylor Swift this year, wore a lack leather jacket with suit trousers and a black tie.

Daisy Edgar-Jones attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Royal Opera House (Ian West/PA)

Other British stars in attendance were Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker in a grey suit with his son George, documentary-maker Louis Theroux sporting a navy tuxedo as well as Being Human star Russell Tovey sporting a similar tuxedo look.

Musicians included Escapism singer Raye who wore a red PVC dress and Norwegian singer-songwriter Sigrid in a black skirt and matching cropped top.

Similarly, British actors included The Crown stars Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy who play William and Kate, as well as Top Boy’s Ashley Walters with co-star’s Saffron Hocking and Jasmine Jobson.

The 26th annual GQ Men of The Year event in association with Boss was held at the Royal Opera House in London.