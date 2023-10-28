Claudia Winkleman sends love to Amanda Abbington on Strictly’s Halloween Week

Strictly Come Dancing 2023

Claudia Winkleman told Amanda Abbington “we are sending you all our love” during Saturday night’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

During Monday night’s episode of Strictly spin-off show, It Takes Two, it was confirmed that Sherlock actress Abbington would be dropping out of the BBC One competition.

Commenting on Instagram on Tuesday, she wrote: “It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.”

Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon and professional dancer Carlos Gu kicked off Strictly’s Halloween Week with a Black Swan pasodoble to Swan Lake.

Head judge Shirley Ballas said: “I thought you set the tone for the evening absolutely fabulously” whilst Anton Du Beke said that the drama was “exquisite”.

The couple were awarded 33 points from the judges.

Waterloo Road’s Adam Thomas and his dance partner Luba Mushtuk danced the American smooth to Magic Moments by Perry Como, with Thomas dressed as a wizard.

Speaking about the performance, Du Beke said that the judges “had a magic moment” watching his footwork and described the routine as “lovely”.

Meanwhile, Craig Revel Horwood, who had dressed as Professor Snape from the Harry Potter film series for the occasion, said that the performance was too “sweet” for his taste.

Elsewhere, Oti Mabuse offered Thomas her praises and said: “I thought this was your best dance.”

Talking about the ballroom parts, she added: “That was the best of your dancing ability, that was fantastic.”

Ballas agreed and said: “This is probably one of your much better performances.”

She added: “You are on the spooky train to success.”