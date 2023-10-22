Strictly judges send home fourth celebrity after ‘extremely close’ dance-off

Strictly Come Dancing 2023

A fourth celebrity has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing after a dance-off described as “extremely close” by one of the judges.

Comedian Eddie Kadi and professional partner Karen Hauer will not be lifting the Glitterball trophy later this year after their samba to Calm Down by Rema ft Selena Gomez failed to impress on Sunday’s pre-recorded BBC One show.

Kadi, 40, had received a total score of 24 points from the judges on Saturday and following a public vote faced Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima in the dance-off.

Eddie Kadi and professional partner Karen Hauer competed against Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima during the dance off. (BBC/ Guy Levy)

Love Island star McDermott, 26, and Di Prima’s American smooth dance to Can’t Fight The Moonlight by LeAnn Rimes had received a total score of 28 points from the judges.

Following the couples performing once again, judge Craig Revel Horwood said: “For me the quality of dance in this couple was far superior and the couple I would like to save is Zara and Graziano.”

However, Motsi Mabuse said: “For me, it was extremely close. The quality was actually very, very close.”

She opted to save McDermott and Di Prima along with Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas.

Kadi said: “I’ve really enjoyed this, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do – I love dancing.

Eddie Kadi said the experience had been the ‘highest moment’ of his career (Ian West/PA)

“This has been the highest moment of my career – it’s the happiest I’ve ever been, but not just for me – my family – my little baby girl is at home doing the Men In Black dance.

“More importantly, this little African boy, I just wanted my culture to shine.

“Everything I stand for, when it comes to my comedy, when it comes to my presenting, is based on my culture, is based on my upbringing and I wanted that to shine most importantly.

“Even more importantly this wonderful queen (Karen), there are two parts to this show – we want to entertain, I believe that God has brought this to me, I just want to make people happy and this gem over here has kept me happy – I love you so much, God bless you.”

Hauer called her dance partner a “treasure” and said the pair are going to “take up Congolese dancing”, in a nod to his background.

She added: “I just want to thank you so much for being so positive and bringing such light and smiling, just a beauty to all of us, I want to thank you so much.”

The results show also included Bastille doing a Planet Earth III-themed rendition of their 2013 hit Pompeii in the ballroom following the indie rock band being involved with the score for the BBC nature programme.

Professional dancers also took viewers back in time with a 1960s fosse-inspired number.