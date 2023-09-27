Dame Helen Mirren teases new Madness song by reciting lyrics

Shazam! Fury of the Gods screening – London

Dame Helen Mirren has teased a new song from British band Madness by doing a dramatic rending of the lyrics.

The 78-year-old Oscar winning actress read out the French and English lyrics for C’est La Vie ahead of the London-formed ska and pop band releasing the track.

In a YouTube clip, Dame Helen recited the work saying: “Life begins at five to eight. No time to waste. It will not wait. A lay-in that was yesterday, up and at ’em into the fray.

“There’ll be no time to catch your breath. The enemy of life is death. So sweep the hallway. Mop the hall. Your destiny’s about to call.”

Previously artists who have called their songs C’est La Vie, meaning that’s life in French, include Algerian musician Khaled, Irish girl group B*Witched and Welsh rock band Stereophonics.

Writing on Instagram, Madness wrote: “‘C’est La Vie’ has long been the prime suspect to be the first single from our new album.

“It seemed only right to ask royalty to proof read the lyrics for us, (without even hearing the track)…

“You (and Dame Helen), will be able to hear the actual song on Thursday, but before that, this afternoon in fact, you’ll be able pre-order our new album!”

The new record is called Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C’est La Vie.

Madness, who burst onto the music scene in the 1970s and early 1980s, are known for hits such as Wings Of A Dove, House Of Fun, Our House, Lovestruck and Michael Caine.

Madness’ last studio album, Can’t Touch Us Now, was released in 2015 and reached number five in the charts.

Most recently, the band performed a one-off live stream show, titled The Get Up! in April 2021 and later released an album of the same name.