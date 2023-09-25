Notification Settings

Sophia Loren has ‘urgent surgery’ after sustaining ‘serious fractures’ in fall

ShowbizPublished:

The Italian actress’s two sons are said to be at her bedside.

Sophia Loren
Sophia Loren

Oscar-winning actress Sophia Loren has had emergency surgery following a fall in her Swiss home, her agent has confirmed.

The 89-year-old fell in her bathroom and sustained several “serious fractures” to different parts of her hip, including her femur, which needed “urgent surgery”, her agent Andrea Giusti told the PA news agency.

Loren’s representative also confirmed both Loren’s sons, Carlo and Edoardo Ponti, were at her bedside.

Sophia Loren – London Airport – 1966
Film star Sophia Loren and her husband Carlo Ponti leaving London airport for Cannes Film Festival in 1966 (PA)

The Academy-Award winning Italian actress was married to film producer Carlo Ponti Sr from 1966 until his death in 2007.

During her illustrious career, Loren has starred opposite Hollywood greats including Marlon Brando, Frank Sinatra and Cary Grant – who she rejected a marriage proposal from after they appeared together in The Pride And The Passion in 1957.

Her performance as Cesira in 1960’s Two Women, directed by Vittorio De Sica, earned her the Oscar for best actress and made her the first actor or actress to win an Academy Award for a foreign-language performance.

In 1990, Loren also won an honorary award at the Oscars for being “one of the genuine treasures of world cinema” who has had a “career rich with memorable performances” and added “permanent lustre” to the industry.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

