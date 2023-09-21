'It's been a privilege to serve' says Bob Warman as he receives honorary doctorate

The country's longest serving regional news presenter, described by former co-presenter Sameena Ali-Khan as "a living legend", dedicated himself to local journalism for more than 50 years.
Former ITV Central journalist Bob Warman donned a cap and graduation robes as he was made an Honorary Doctor of Arts by the University of Wolverhampton.
