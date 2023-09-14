Justin and Hailey Bieber mark fifth wedding anniversary with loving tributes

Justin Bieber looks lovingly at wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber has paid tribute to his wife Hailey on their fifth wedding anniversary, saying he loves her with every fibre of his being.

The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018, when Bieber was 24 and Hailey was 21, and exchanged vows for a second time in South Carolina at the end of September 2019.

To celebrate the milestone, Canadian pop superstar Bieber, 29, shared a series of photos on Instagram of him and Hailey, 26, kissing and posing together.

Alongside the post, he wrote: “To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart.

“I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations.

“So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!”

Hailey posted a similar selection of images, including one of the pair holding hands while she dons a red mini dress and Justin wears a black jumper and trousers.

She simply captioned her Instagram post: “5 I love you.”

Among those sharing their congratulations were friends and famous faces, including reality star Kylie Jenner, who wrote: “u twooo!!!”

Her elder sister Kim Kardashian commented: “I love you BOTH”, while socialite Paris Hilton wrote: “Happy Anniversary!”

Hailey, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec Baldwin, has modelled for major brands including Guess, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger.

Justin was discovered as a singer online aged 13 and went on to become a pop sensation with his hits including Baby, Love Me and Yummy.