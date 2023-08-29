Kylie Minogue to look back on her career during ITV concert special

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue will be looking back at her career alongside VIP guests at London’s Royal Albert Hall later this year.

An Audience With Kylie, hosted by the Australian singer and airing as a special on ITV, will have live performances and include questions from the audience.

Minogue said: “I’m so excited to announce that I am teaming up with ITV for An Audience With at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall.

“I’ll be performing some of my favourite tracks from throughout my career and no doubt answering some surprising questions from the audience. I can’t wait to share this moment with you all.”

The singer, 55, will be performing her hits along with her latest chart-topper, the electronic onomatopoeia 2023 release Padam Padam.

She has had seven UK number one singles, including Spinning Around and Can’t Get You Out Of My Head, and in July announced her first Las Vegas residency.

Minogue will also release her new 11-track record, a “blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high” called Tension, next month.

She is the female solo artist with the third most UK chart-topping records after Madonna and Taylor Swift.

An Audience With Kylie is commissioned by Lily Wilson, commissioning editor at ITV Entertainment and the broadcaster’s head of entertainment commissioning, Katie Rawcliffe.

Ms Rawcliffe said: “Kylie is unquestionably a music superstar, which makes her the perfect next headline star to front An Audience With. We look forward to another unmissable evening.”

Previously, Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios, released An Audience With Adele in November 2021.

Fiona Clark, creative director of Lifted Entertainment, said: “An Audience With is the ultimate night in and night out all in one, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome the icon that is Kylie to this legendary show.”

ITV and Lifted Entertainment also announced a 60-minute documentary with American singer Adam Lambert in which he explores the barriers he has faced as an openly gay man in the music industry.

With the working title Loud: An Adam Lambert Documentary, the programme will also follow the judge of ITV’s Starstruck speaking to LGBT pop stars.

Lambert, 41, said: “LGBTQ+ representation in the music industry has increased significantly over the last decade.

“It’s a pleasure to work with ITV and the Lifted Entertainment team in creating a documentary exploring the intersection of music and Pride as well as some incredible LGBTQ+ artists embracing their authentic selves and the impact they’ve had on pop culture and the obstacles queer artists have faced.”

An Audience With Kylie is on December 1 at the Royal Albert Hall with tickets going on sale on September 8.