Zooey Deschanel announces engagement to Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott

Showbiz

Celebrities including Jurassic World actress Bryce Dallas Howard and Mad Men star January Jones offered their congratulations.

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel

American actress Zooey Deschanel has announced her engagement to Property Brothers co-host Jonathan Scott.

The New Girl star, 43, and Scott, 45, both posted a photo to their Instagram accounts which showed Deschanel sporting pink nails and an engagement ring with a photo caption that read: “Forever starts now”.

A number of celebrities commented on Deschanel’s post offering their best wishes.

Hannah Simone, who played Deschanel’s onscreen best friend, Cece, in New Girl, commented: “I LOVE YOU!! This is so wonderful.”

Mindy Kaling, creator of TV show The Mindy Project, said: “Omg!!! So amazing Zooey! Congrats!!”

Bryce Dallas Howard, who played Claire Dearing in Jurassic World, also offered her congratulations and so did Mad Men star January Jones.

Deschanel, who has appeared in 500 Days Of Summer, Elf and Trolls, met Scott for the first time when they filmed Carpool Karaoke: The Series – Deschanel Sisters; and The Property Brothers in 2019.

The 95th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Zooey Deschanel attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023 held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA (PA Wire/Doug Peters)

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is based on a regular segment from The Late Late Show with James Corden that has become a viral online sensation.

New episodes of the Apple TV+ series, which involves celebrities singing in the car, were released in June.

In 2022, Deschanel and Scott starred in another episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, where they discussed their relationship.

Deschanel has been married twice before and wed Ben Gibbard, lead vocalist for the indie rock band Death Cab For Cutie, in 2009.

The couple divorced in 2012 and Deschanel went on to marry film producer Jacob Pechenik in 2015, whom she now shares two children with: Elsie Otter and Charlie Wolf.

Pechenik and Deschanel split in 2019, the same year Deschanel met Scott, who is known for co-hosting the reality TV show The Property Brothers with his identical twin, Drew.

