Adam Thomas revealed as latest celebrity joining Strictly 2023 line-up

British actor and TV presenter Adam Thomas is the latest celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

The 34-year-old, who played Adam Barton in soap Emmerdale and most recently reprised his role as Donte Charles in BBC One’s drama Waterloo Road, appeared in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2016 and went on to co-host the spin-off show I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp.

He is the eight contestant confirmed for the upcoming series of the dancing competition, after actress Amanda Abbington, Bad Education star Layton Williams, broadcaster Angela Rippon, journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, comedian Eddie Kadi, Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon and former Love Island star Zara McDermott.

Dance lessons are on the curriculum for Waterloo Road's Adam Thomas he's ready to be schooled in the world of #Strictly!

Appearing on Hits Radio Breakfast Show to reveal he will be hitting the Strictly dancefloor, Thomas said: “I am so excited to be joining the cast of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. I’ve been such a big fan of the show for years, I can’t believe I’m actually doing it.

“I can’t dance to save my life but I’m buzzing to learn and have a good laugh with my pro. Get me on that dance floor… I can’t wait!”

In 2020, Thomas teamed up with his brothers Ryan and Scott for a six-part ITV travel series Absolutely India: Mancs In Mumbai where they took their father back to Mumbai to trace their heritage and long-lost relatives.