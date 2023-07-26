Ozzy the Bull roars to life as Sharon Osbourne and other famous faces gather for unveiling

Ozzy the bull and, inset, Sharon Osbourne posing with the women chain makers from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Sharon Osbourne appeared in place of Brummie rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, who was too ill to travel. Also in attendance was Wolverhampton Commonwealth boxer Delicious Orie. Credit: Hannah Gallop

Ozzy first stole the heart of Brummies at the opening event for the Games, where he helped to represent the spirit and history of Birmingham and the Black Country.

Sharon Osbourne appeared in place of husband, rock legend and bull namesake, Ozzy Osbourne, along with Wolverhampton Commonwealth boxer Delicious Orie to unveil the bull in Birmingham New Street Station.

Hundreds of travellers and spectators also appeared to welcome the bull to his new home, cheering as the mechanical bovine's shroud was removed and he roared to life.

Sharon Osbourne could be spotted peering through the crowds at the mechanical bull

Tracey Lane, 45, from Bloxwich, was at the unveiling, said: "It was fantastic, I had seen the bull once before when I was a passing through, it's nice to see it finished and back home.

"I was a bit shocked when its head started moving and it roared. And Sharon Osbourne turned up, I'm a bit Ozzy fan so seeing her was a dream come true."

Wolverhampton Boxer Delicious Orie also appeared for the event, representing Wolverhampton's and the further Black Country's role in the 2022 games.

The bull was unveiled by the women chain makers of Birmingham, who also led him to his first home at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium in 2022.

Hundreds turned up to help welcome Ozzy "the raging" bull to his new home at Birmingham New Street Station. Credit: Hannah Gallop

The bull will now stay at its home at Birmingham New Street Station for the foreseeable future entertaining commuters and travellers with his roars, head movements and tail swishes.

Sharon said: "It's breathtaking. It's mammoth. Huge. It's just brilliant, isn't it?.

"Ozzy was born and bred here and spent so much time in this station - because of course he didn't have a car so he was everywhere from New Street. He would never have thought that at this time in his life this would happen."

Andy Street, Mayor of West Midlands, who was also at the event: "It's wonderful to see Ozzy the Bull make its triumphant return to Birmingham – taking pride of place in New Street Station with this unveiling.

"Ozzy was the iconic and quite simply unforgettable centrepiece of the 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony. One year on from the games, it's a brilliant reminder of the pride we all felt, perfectly captures the spirit of the games and will be enjoyed by locals and tourists alike.

"My thanks to Network Rail for providing a base fir for this hometown hero."

Sharon Osbourne, wife of Ozzy Osbourne (namesake of the bull) appeared to welcome the bull home to Birmingham

Peter, Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill, and Network Rail chair, said: "We are really proud to have given Ozzy a new home at Birmingham New Street for thousands of people to enjoy, right at the heart of Britain’s railway network.