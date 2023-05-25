Chloe Madeley to star in reality series documenting life as a first-time mother

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley

Chloe Madeley will star in a new ITVX reality series following her life as she navigates being a first-time mother alongside her husband and former England rugby player James Haskell.

At Home With The Madeleys will focus on the daughter of TV presenters Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan after welcoming daughter Bodhi last year, ITV have said.

The series will showcase the Madeley family dynamic as Chloe’s husband, sports star Haskell, forges a new career as a DJ.

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan (Yui Mok/PA)

In the four hour-long instalments, they will be seen going on days out and family holidays as Chloe enters the first months of motherhood.

ITV said it will follow her “navigating complex family dynamics, a busy career and motherhood” as well as featuring her TV royalty parents as “doting grandparents”.

The broadcaster also announced new reality series Abbey Clancy’s Celebrity Homes, which will see the British model exhibiting the houses of the rich and famous.

In six hour-long episodes, Clancy will take viewers inside the luxurious and expensive homes of the celebrity elite.

The 37-year-old, who stars in The Therapy Crouch podcast with footballer husband Peter Crouch, is no stranger to TV, having previously hosted Britain’s Next Top Model, which she was a contestant on back in 2006.

Abbey Clancy with husband Peter Crouch (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, Olivia Marries Her Match also returns to ITVX and ITVBe later this year, after a previous series which saw reality star Olivia Attwood plan her wedding to Blackburn Rovers footballer Bradley Dack.

In the new series special, which features four hour-long episodes, audiences will be given exclusive insight into Attwood’s wedding day, with footage of wine tasting, dress fittings and the hen and stag parties.

Talking about the shows, Amanda Stavri, ITV’s commissioning editor, said: “Bringing even more reality programming to ITVBe and ITVX we are thrilled to announce that Abbey and the Madeleys, with their own individual style, will showcase a real insight into their lives, passions and interests through two brand new commissions.