Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rylan Clark on delay at Euston: ‘I will give £50 to anyone that will cuddle me’

ShowbizPublished:

Engineering works are taking place at the station over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Attitude Awards – 2022
Attitude Awards – 2022

Rylan Clark described being delayed at Euston as “chaos” and offered “anyone that will cuddle” him £50 on social media following his trip.

The 34-year-old TV personality, who will be among the presenters providing coverage of Eurovision for the BBC in Liverpool, was presenting his Radio 2 show Rylan On Saturday in London ahead of travelling by train.

Customers at Euston were also previously warned that some journeys over the bank holiday weekend could be delayed.

The station is being closed on Sunday as the engineering works are done by Network Rail, which could cause hours worth of delays as a bus shuttle service is provided to Bedford so passengers can catch London-bound trains into St Pancras railway station.

At around 6pm, Clark wrote: “All trains suspended at Euston you cannot be serious. This is how I perish.”

He then provided updates on his social media of fans who “screamed Rylan” at the top of their voice when they saw him at the station, befriending a person who returned from Japan to take the train to Birmingham and friends that he had made while waiting.

Clark, who stepped down from  Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two this month, added: “The train has been declared Declassified. No drinks. No good. No seats.

“Nothing matters anymore. A lady has give me a pornstar martini. This could be the end. God speed x.”

A further post to Twitter came at around 9pm in which he said: “I will give £50 to anyone that will cuddle me at the end of this experience, preferably throughout the night.”

Clark also said he hoped Gavin & Stacey actress Sheridan Smith – also known for The Royle Family, Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet of Crisps and Jonathan Creek – will play him in the TV drama about his journey.

At 10.39pm, Clark shared a video saying he had got to his hotel room where the former The X Factor contestant found a karaoke machine along with a card from Eurovision – which is being held in Liverpool.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News