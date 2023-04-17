Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

David Beckham leads birthday wishes to ‘amazing’ wife Victoria

ShowbizPublished:

The former England footballer and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer have been married since 1999.

David and Victoria Beckham
David and Victoria Beckham

David Beckham has celebrated his “amazing” wife Victoria Beckham on her 49th birthday.

The former England footballer, 47, and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer have been married since 1999.

In a post on Instagram on Monday, David shared a black-and-white photo of himself kissing Victoria on the nose, with the caption: “Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife and mummy x someone who inspires us every single day, we love you and you deserve to have the most perfect day, happy Birthday @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

The A-list couple’s second child, Romeo, also joined in on the birthday well wishes.

Alongside a picture of himself and Victoria looking relaxed and casual, Romeo wrote: “Happy birthday to the best mum out there love you so much @victoriabeckham.”

The 20-year-old has followed in his father’s footsteps and currently plays for Brentford B, on loan from Inter Miami CF II.

David and Victoria tied the knot in an elaborate ceremony at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland in July 1999.

They have four children – sons Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and daughter Harper.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News