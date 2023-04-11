House Of The Dragon series two production begins in the UK

House of Dragon premiere

Production has begun in the UK on the highly anticipated second series of House Of The Dragon, Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has announced.

The fantasy tale is based on author George RR Martin’s Fire And Blood, which is set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the second instalment of the HBO drama – which will see the return of Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy and Paddy Considine in their starring roles – has started filming at WBD’s Leavesden Studios in Watford.

It's time to return to King's Landing.Season 2 of #HouseoftheDragon is now in production. pic.twitter.com/lGSQSq6oK9 — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 11, 2023

The show’s official Twitter account posted an image of the franchise’s famous iron throne to announce the news, writing: “It’s time to return to King’s Landing”.

The series chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen and the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Following the successful launch of the prequel, it was awarded the Golden Globe for best drama television series.

Ex-Time Lord and The Crown star Smith stars as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne.

The big-name series also stars D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child, who is of pure Valyrian blood and a dragon rider, and Considine as King Viserys Targaryen.

Also reprising their roles for the new series are Eve Best, who plays Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, while Olivia Cooke stars as Alicent Hightower and Rhys Ifans as her on-screen father and hand of the king, Otto Hightower.

Line Of Duty, Doctor Who and Death In Paradise actor Steve Toussaint plays Lord Corlys Velaryon, a famed nautical adventurer who has built his house into a powerful and wealthy seat.

Only one may rule. #HOTD is now available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. Order today: https://t.co/TW0bmHfNVP pic.twitter.com/Ms2dL6JI4r — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) December 20, 2022

Fabien Frankel as swordsman Criston Cole, Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen, Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon Targaryen and Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria are all also returning for the new series as well as Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham.

Ryan Condal, co-creator, showrunner and executive producer, said: “House of the Dragon has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera.

“All your favourite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle.

“We can’t wait to share what we have in store.”

The series will also continue its shadowing and mentorship program for production trainees, which it set up during series one.

The programme will see emerging directors, B Welby and Ebele Tate, given the chance to hone their skills and learn from the House Of The Dragon team on the new series.