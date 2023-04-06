Todd Phillips shares images of Joker stars as he calls a ‘wrap’ on new film

Lady Gaga

Director Todd Phillips called a “wrap” on the second Joker film as he thanked Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix for their work on the sequel.

Not much is known about Joker: Folie A Deux aside from Gaga reportedly starring as the queen of chaos Harley Quinn while Phoenix reprises his Oscar-winning role as troubled stand-up turned criminal Arthur Fleck.

The title is a French reference to a medical term relating to a mental disorder which affects two or more people.

Irish actor Brendan Gleeson is also said to be among the cast confirmed for the project from Phillips, who received three nods at the Academy Awards for directing, best picture and writing (Adapted Screenplay) for the original 2019 psychological thriller.

Posting on Thursday on Instagram, Phillips shared pictures of Gaga – with red lipstick, dark eyeshadow and wearing dark clothing – and Phoenix in the Joker’s signature make-up and slicked back hair, a pink suit jacket, yellow shirt and a blue tie.

“That’s a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together,” he said.

Previous posts showed a video of Gaga and Phoenix’s shadows joining together while music from an old-fashioned gramophone played in the background and another image showed the Alejandro singer – who won a 2016 Golden Globe for playing The Countess in American Horror Story – clasping his face.

The 92nd Academy Awards, when the original film was nominated for a total of 11 awards, saw Phoenix pick up a gong for actor in a leading role and Icelandic composer Hildur Guonadottir secure a win for music (original score).

Joker sees Fleck begin the film as a comedian chasing fame as he struggles with mental health issues before turning into a crazed madman.

Set in 1981, it acts as an origins story for the Joker, who turns to a life of crime in Gotham City.