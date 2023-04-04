Dua Lipa, Helen Mirren and Ncuti Gatwa join cast of live-action Barbie film

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is set to star as a mermaid Barbie while Dame Helen Mirren will voice the narrator in the upcoming live-action film about the world-famous doll, a social media announcement said.

The film, from Oscar-nominated actress and director Greta Gerwig, will also see Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa take on the role of guitar-playing Ken and Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan as a diplomat Barbie.

Other casting includes Ana Cruz Kayne as a Supreme Court Justice Barbie, The Crown’s Emerald Fennell as Midge, Barbie’s best friend, and Scott Evans as a cowboy hat-wearing Ken.

Human characters will be played Ugly Betty actress America Ferrera, Elf actor Will Ferrell, Stath Lets Flats star Jamie Demetriou and Sex Education’s Connor Swindells.

The stars, who announced their roles mainly on Instagram, will join Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling who have the starring roles of Barbie and Ken Doll.

Gerwig co-wrote the script with her husband, the filmmaker director Noah Baumbach, who directed 2005’s The Squid And The Whale and 2019’s Marriage Story.

Filmmaker Gerwig, 39, was nominated for the best director and best original screenplay at the Academy Awards for 2017 coming-of-age drama Lady Bird and scored a nod for best adapted screenplay with 2019’s Little Women.

The film is a joint project between Warner Bros and Barbie manufacturer Mattel.