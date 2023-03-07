Notification Settings

Mumford & Sons announced as headliners for Victorious Festival

ShowbizPublished:

The three-day event in Southsea, Hampshire, takes place over the August bank holiday weekend.

I Will Wait folk rockers Mumford & Sons have been named as the final headliners for the Victorious seaside festival.

The Grammy and Brit award winners will close the three-day event in Southsea, Hampshire, during the August bank holiday weekend.

Victorious Festival
Revellers enjoy Peter Hook & The Light at the Victorious Festival in Southsea, Hampshire (Ben Mitchell/PA)

Kasabian and Jamiroquai have already been announced as headliners.

Other acts include Alt-J, Ben Howard, DJ legend Pete Tong performing his Ibiza Classic with the Essential Orchestra, Sigrid, Ellie Goulding, Natalie Imbruglia, Friendly Fires, Annie Mac, Blossoms, The Charlatans, Belle and Sebastian, Jake Bugg, Kaiser Chiefs, Hard-Fi, The Vaccines, The Divine Comedy, The Coral, The Enemy and Katy B.

Andy Marsh, lead booker at Victorious, said: “Mumford & Sons strike the perfect balance with the rest of our bookings and the show is going to make for a fantastic finale.

“Victorious 2023 is going to be huge and we are honoured that the band will be bringing their only UK show this year to Southsea. We can’t wait for August.”

Previous headliners at Victorious have included Sam Fender, Stereophonics, Paulo Nutini, Madness and Elbow.

