Bella Hadid named new face of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty

Model Bella Hadid has become the latest famous face to join Charlotte Tilbury Beauty.

The beauty brand is known for its star-studded line-up of “muses”, including models Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn, and actor Lily James.

Tilbury has been teasing the news on Instagram, with fans immediately guessing the silhouette belongs to Hadid.

The news comes as Paris Fashion Week (PFW) kicks off, where Hadid, 26, will likely take to the runway.

Last season she went viral on the Coperni catwalk, after having a white dress sprayed onto her nearly-nude body.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty is entering its 10th anniversary, and the brand says the partnership will harness “the power of Charlotte Tilbury’s beauty-tech platforms and Bella’s leadership in digital spaces”.

Bella Hadid is the new face of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty (Yasmine Diba/PA)

Hadid is one of the most popular models on Instagram, with 57.7 million followers.

Tilbury, founder, chairman and chief creative officer of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, said the idea of the partnership first came when she and Hadid attended the Prince’s Trust Gala in New York last year.

Hadid wore a black strapless vintage Dior dress to the gala, while Tilbury was accompanied by some of her muses – including James, Moss and Bridgerton actor Phoebe Dynevor.

Hadid at the Prince’s Trust Gala in April 2022 (Alamy/PA)

Hadid shot the new beauty campaign in London earlier this month.

Tilbury said: “On set, Bella is utterly mesmerising – she looks so beautiful and confident from every angle – I just couldn’t take my eyes off her!

“She is the most incredible professional, a true creative collaborator and she is just pure joy and fun to be around, we all adored her energy.

Tilbury (left) with Hadid (Yasmine Diba/PA)

“I have always been on a mission to empower everyone, everywhere – to unlock their inner confidence to make their dreams come true.

“I love that Bella shares this belief – she is a pioneer for positive change and puts her whole heart into everything she does.

“Bella understands the power of make-up to create confidence and together we want to inspire everyone around the world to feel the same – because when you feel your most beautiful and confident, you can conquer your world.”

Hadid previously modelled for Dior Beauty, and is known for often daring beauty choices – such as debuting super thin eyebrows earlier this year.

She said: “I have admired Charlotte for years, she is a true creative force and we both share a passion for empowering confidence and creating a meaningful beauty community.

“When I saw Charlotte at the Prince’s Trust Gala last year, I remember she was standing up dancing at the table right next to mine (when nobody else was!) and I knew then she would be my new dance partner.