Lorraine suffers alarm clock blunder for first time in 12 years of morning show

Women Of The Year Awards 2022

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly accidentally slept in for the first time in the history of her morning show.

The 63-year-old experienced a morning mishap on Wednesday, waking up and getting ready to present her ITV show Lorraine thinking her alarm had gone off at the scheduled time of 5.35am.

However, the actual time was 2.03am. On Twitter, she wrote: “So this is a first. Woke up – convinced I’d slept in – super fast shower – threw on clothes and then looked at time properly.”

So this is a first. Woke up – convinced I’d slept in – super fast shower – threw on clothes and then looked at time properly….,.,,. pic.twitter.com/CzesWxAQnZ — Lorraine (@reallorraine) December 14, 2022

At 6am she tweeted: “So after getting up early – I’ve managed for the FIRST time to sleep in -YIKES !!!!”

Kelly managed to make it on-screen in time to host the ITV morning show, wearing a festive red Christmas jumper with guests including Tyler West, Mary McCartney and Will.i.am.

Opening her show, she said: “I’m glad I’m here. I had a mad thing last night, where I woke up at 2am, I thought I had to got to get up.

So after getting up early – I’ve managed for the FIRST time to sleep in -YIKES !!!! — Lorraine (@reallorraine) December 14, 2022

“And I had to shower and get ready and then I wondered what was wrong with all the clocks and it was me. And then I slept in, which I never do.

“It’s been crazy, absolutely crazy. It’s that time of year, I think there is so much going on in your head, because I go to bed and it’s all whizzing round, it’s all mad.”