Matt Hancock not part of I’m A Celebrity WhatsApp group, Scarlette Douglas says

Matt Hancock is not part of an exclusive I’m A Celebrity… WhatsApp group, used by the former campmates to stay in touch, contestant Scarlette Douglas has revealed.

The A Place In The Sun presenter said that it was up to group admin Mike Tindall to invite Hancock to future meet-ups, and suggested the former health secretary might be “too busy”.

It comes less than a week after England football star Jill Scott was crowned queen of the jungle on the ITV reality show.

The original I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 contestants (ITV/PA)

Hollyoaks star Owen Warner and Hancock placed second and third, respectively.

Douglas made the remarks while speaking at the UK premiere of Will Smith’s upcoming film Emancipation on Friday.

Speaking about which campmates she would invite round for dinner following the show’s conclusion, she told the PA news agency: “Pretty much everybody.

“We’ve all said when we can, because we’re all over the country, we’ll get together and have a meal for Owen because he loves food.”

She added that the group planned to go and see comedians Seann Walsh and Babatunde Aleshe perform in the coming weeks, when they returned to gigging.

Contestant Scarlette Douglas said that it was up to group admin Mike Tindall (pictured) to invite Hancock to future meet-ups (PA)

“Ultimately we’re all going to try and stay in touch, which is important,” she told PA.

“We’ve all got our little WhatsApp group and we’re all messaging all the time so hopefully that doesn’t die down.

Asked if Hancock would be joining the activities, she replied: “I don’t know.

“I’m not the admin of that WhatsApp group so if Mike (Tindall) wants to invite him he absolutely can, but it’s not me to put the invitation out so we’ll see what happens.

“He might be busy you never know, he’s doing a lot of stuff, he’s got a lot of press coming up so he might be too busy.”