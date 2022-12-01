Downton Abbey’s Jessica Brown Findlay announces birth of twin boys

Jessica Brown Findlay

Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown Findlay has welcomed twin boys with her actor husband Ziggy Heath.

The actress, 35, announced the news on Instagram with a photograph of herself cradling the newborns to her chest.

She revealed they were born on Bonfire Night, writing alongside the image: “5.11.22 Our boys! Remember Remember x.”

Friends and famous faces were quick to send their congratulations.

Actress Tuppence Middleton, who stared in the 2019 Downton Abbey film, wrote: “Oh heaven! You look gorgeous Jessie. And so do they.”

Earlier this year, Brown Findlay opened up about going through IVF treatment in a candid Instagram post on International Women’s Day.

She posted a video of herself injecting the hormones into her stomach, and wrote: “We do hard things and then go dancing.

“IVF has made me even more aware of just how much women are capable of and what we can achieve whilst going through pain and heart break.

“Your body is not the enemy. Love it. No matter what.

“Sending love and support to every woman I have ever met and all the ones I haven’t but know what this is. I thoroughly recommend doing it all in Vintage Clothing.”

Brown Findlay rose to fame as Lady Sybil Crawley in the first three series of ITV period drama Downton.

Her other acting credits include the 2011 film Albatross, 2020 sci-fi series Brave New World, and an episode of Black Mirror alongside Daniel Kaluuya.