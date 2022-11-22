Strictly Come Dancing’s Kym Marsh tests positive for Covid-19

Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Former Hear’Say singer Kym Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, but will return the following week to compete, the programme announced.

The 46-year-old brought drama to the dance floor on Saturday as she performed a powerful paso doble to We Found Love by Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris, alongside her professional partner Graziano Di Prima at Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom.

On Tuesday, a Strictly spokesperson said: “Kym Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, Kym and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One (Guy Levy/PA)

“Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week.”

The live show on Saturday, which returned to Blackpool for the first time since 2019, saw the TV star moved fiercely across the dancefloor accompanied by supporting dancers to land a score of 33.

Head judge Shirley Ballas said: “I feel like you are in warrior mode. You are here and you are fighting. What I loved, it was so powerful but yet you still kept the femininity.”

While Motsi Mabuse said Marsh looked “amazing” and praised her control and energy.