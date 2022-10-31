Jill Scott hopes England still in World Cup when she comes out of jungle

Jill Scott

Jill Scott said she hopes England will still be in the Fifa World Cup when she comes out of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

The former England footballer – who was part of the Women’s Euro 2022 winning team until she retired in the summer – will be in the Australian jungle for several weeks as the men compete in Qatar.

The 35-year-old ex-midfielder said: “I am going to find it weird not being able to know how the men are getting on in the tournament.

Jill Scott, left, with Lionesses Millie Bright and Leah Williamson (Ian West/PA)

“Hopefully they will still be in the tournament when I come out of the jungle.”

Scott also joked that Geordie hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly might not like her background playing at Sunderland.

“I haven’t met Ant and Dec before but they are Newcastle (football) fans, and I am Sunderland,” she said.

“I don’t know if it will go down too well.”

Scott, who also played at Everton and Manchester City, spoke about how the Lionesses will feel when they find out she is on the reality show.

Jill Scott celebrates with her medal after England win the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She said: “I think my England teammates will be shocked when they find out.

“But I think they will say if there is a show for Jill to go on, because of the team side, then this is the one to do.

“People know me for my football and they see stupid videos of us, so this will be nice for people to get to know a bit more about my personality.”

She added: “I am not going in to win. I am going in to have a good time.

“I am the type of person who is very happy for people who do well and it doesn’t necessarily have to be me.”

Scott said she “loves being part of a team” and hopes they can “create a good camp” in the jungle.

But she said her mood might change with food rations and no proper sleep.

Scott said: “I have obviously never had to starve myself as I have always had food in terms of being able to exercise, so I will see how that goes.

“I do like my sleep and I can get hangry (hungry and angry).”

Scott will be joined by singer-songwriter Boy George, Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, Hollyoaks’ Owen Warner, TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas, former England rugby player Mike Tindall, Loose Women star Charlene White, radio presenter Chris Moyles, reality TV star Olivia Attwood and comedian Babatunde Aleshe.

McPartlin and Donnelly return to host in the same Australian jungle location after two years spent in Wales due to Covid.

It was confirmed in September there will be an all-star series of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! hosted from South Africa next year.

The Geordie duo confirmed that famous names from the last 20 years of the ITV show would return to compete.