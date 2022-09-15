The Bond items up for auction as Daniel Craig picks Severn Hospice to benefit from bike sale

The replica Aston Martin DB5 stunt car. Photo: Max Earey

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE bike, which appeared in No Time To Die, is one of 25 items going under the hammer at an auction celebrating the 60th anniversary of film franchise.

The final lots in the auction represent the actors to have played 007.

Items sold at the live auction on September 28 will benefit a number of charities. Daniel Craig, the most-recent actor to play the iconic spy, has chosen Severn Hospice as the charity to benefit from the sale of the bike.

Attendance at the auction later this month is by invitation only, with fans and collectors worldwide able to bid online using Christie’s LiveTM, via telephone bidding, or by leaving an absentee bid.

Here are the 25 lots up for sale, including the bike which will benefit Severn Hospice:

Lot 1 - signed No Time To Die clapperboard

No Time To Die clapperboard. Photo: Christie's

Clapperboard - not used in production of the film - signed by Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Daniel Craig, Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux, Ana de Armas, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, Naomie Harris, Linus Sandgren, Billy Magnussen, Hans Zimmer, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.

Being sold to benefit Médecins Sans Frontières.

Estimate: £5,000 - £7,000

Lot 2 - Spectre agent Primo's bionic eyeball

Bionic eyeball used in No Time To Die. Photo: Christie's

The gadget comes from No Time To Die, and is seen when Bond fights with Primo (Dali Benssalah) in Italy. The bionic eye allows Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) to secretly run Spectre from prison. It's final appearance in the film is during Bond’s last struggle with Primo when Bond uses his watch to put an explosive end to his adversary. It's one of five similar round 'bionic' eyeballs created for use in the action sequence. The eyeball comes with cradle, velvet cushion and plate.

Being sold to benefit BAFTA.

Estimate: £4,000 - £6,000

Lot 3 - Omega, Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition titanium automatic military style wristwatch, worn by Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die, designed with input from the actor

Watch from No Time To Die. Photo: Christie's

The watch comes with a screw down back with Naiad lock, rotating bezel with brown anodised aluminium insert, diam. 42 mm., signed and engraved with broad arrow mark and military style numbering, with mesh bracelet; together with a custom watch box and certificate signed by Michael G Wilson, Barbara Broccoli, Daniel Craig and Raynald Aeschlimann.

Being sold to benefit Time's Up UK.

Estimate: £15,000 - £20,000

Lot 4 - Signed 'No Time To Die' sheet music

Signed No Time To Die sheet music. Photo: Christie's

The sheet music is signed by Hans Zimmer, Steve Mazzaro and Johnny Marr. The song won Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell their first Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards in Los Angeles in March.

Being sold to benefit NSPCC.

Estimate: £5,000 - £7,000

Lots 5 - Five signed black silk bow ties, worn by Daniel Craig as James Bond

Five signed bow ties from Daniel Craig's time as James Bond. Photo: Christie's

Each tie has been worn by Daniel Craig in one of the five James Bond films in which he stars: Casino Royale (2006), Quantum Of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015), and No Time To Die (2021). All have been signed, mounted and framed.

Being sold to benefit Unicef.

Estimate: £5,000 - £7,000

Lot 6 - Dinner suit and shoes worn by Daniel Craig in No Time To Die

Daniel Craig's dinner suit and shoes from No Time To Die. Photo: Christie's

The black single-breasted shawl collar dinner jacket with satin lapels and cuffs has an embroided label on the internal pocket which reads 'TOM FORD/Daniel Craig, Bond 25'. It also comes with matching black evening trousers with satin side stripe and waistband, white poplin evening shirt with pique plastron front and 'Dr. No' rounded French cuffs, a Tom Ford black satin bow tie, Crockett & Jones black lace up shoes and black socks. The winning bidder will also be supplied with a made to measure dinner suit from Tom Ford.

Being sold to benefit National Youth Theatre.

Estimate: £25,000 - £30,000

Lot 7 - Aston Martin DB5 - replica stunt car

The replica Aston Martin DB5 stunt car. Photo: Max Earey

The iconic silver car comes with a 3.2 litre straight-six cylinder engine and powertrain (not an Aston Martin engine), as well as a six-speed manual gearbox, custom-made space frame chassis and modern rallycross suspension.

Being sold to benefit The Prince's Trust and The Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund.

Estimate: £1.5 million - £2 million

Lot 8 - Michael Lo Sordo 'Alexandra' gown worn in No Time To Die

Ana De Armas as Paloma in No Time to Die: Photo: NO TIME TO DIE © 2021 Danjaq, LLC and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved

This navy silk satin gown with plunging neckline, cross over strap and two front leg slits - along with Jimmy Choo 'Vivien’ blue liquid velvet clutch bag with 'deco' crystal detail, Aquazzura silver strappy sandals and blue velvet ammunition garter - was worn by Ana De Armasa as Paloma in No Time To Die.

Being sold to benefit Médecins Sans Frontières.

Estimate: £8,000 - £12,000

Lot 9 - Land Rover Defender - No Time To Die stunt car

Land Rover Defender stunt car. Photo: Max Earey

This left-hand drive, pre-production Land Rover has a 3.0-litre I6 petrol engine, an automatic gearbox. It also has 400bhp and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Being sold to benefit The British Red Cross.

Estimate: £300,000 - £500,000

Lot 10 - 26 behind-the-scenes photos from No Time To Die

26 behind-the-scenes photos are being auctioned in lot 10. Photo: NO TIME TO DIE © 2021 Danjaq, LLC and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved

Taken by Michael G. Wilson, Daniel Craig, Greg Williams and unit photographer, Nicola Dove, the prints are signed and accompanied by a list of the images crediting the photographers for each image. They are all presented in a portfolio.

Being sold to benefit Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Estimate: £10,000 - £20,000

Lot 11 - Aston Martin V8 from No Time To Die

This classic Aston Martin, which was first registered in September 1981 and featured in the most recent Bond film, has a valid MOT until September 2023 and a five-speed manual gearbox.

Being sold to benefit United Kingdom for UNHCR.

Estimate: £500,000 - £700,000

Lot 12 - Safin face mask and costume

Worn by Rami Malek as Safin, the fractured mask and costume with bullet holes from No Time To Die was designed by Suttirat Anne Larlarb. The costume has cream salopettes, snow jacket and gators, gloves and boots with metal crampons; together with a Bond costume department label. The lot also comes with a coloured concept costume design print signed by the designer.

Being sold to benefit Breaking Barriers.

Estimate: £8,000 - £12,000

Lot 13 - Range Rover Sport stunt car

This left-hand drive Range Rover - used in No Time To Die - has a 5.0-litre V8 supercharged engine and automatic gearbox, and comes in 'Eiger Grey'.

Being sold to benefit London Screen Academy and Into Film.

Estimate: £80,000 - £120,000

Lot 14 - Omega watch worn by Daniel Craig in No Time To Die

This is a stainless steel SeaMaster Aqua Terra Automatic wristwatch. The watch comes in a case with a screw down display back and stainless steel bracelet; together with a custom watch box and certificate signed by Michael G Wilson, Barbara Broccoli, Daniel Craig and Raynald Aeschlimann.

Being sold to benefit Orbis.

Estimate: £15,000 - £20,000

Lot 15 - 007 60th Anniversary Land Rover Defender 110 V8 Bond Edition

This Land Rover is powered by a 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine which produces 525/518 brake horsepower. Finished in 'Santorini Black', the car also has an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Being sold to benefit Tusk.

Estimate: £200,000 - £300,000

Lot 16 - tactical costume worn by Daniel Craig in No Time To Die

This outfit comes with navy blue ribbed sweater, gloves, custom slate blue/grey combat trousers designed by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, along with white shirt, braces and utility belt with leg holster and boot.

Being sold to benefit Back Up.

Estimate: £15,000 - £20,000

Lot 17 - Jaguar XF stunt car

Used in No Time To Die, this left-hand drive 3.0-litre V6 supercharged Jaguary comes in 'Eiger Grey'.

Being sold to benefit Carnegie Institute for Science.

Estimate: £50,000 - £70,000

Lot 18 - tactical costume worn by Lashana Lynch

Lashana Lynch's character, Nomi, was the other 007 in No Time To Die. This costume featured a blue oil linen vest, navy field shirt, blue high neck sleeveless waistcoat with navy combat trousers, gloves, black tactical webbing belt with double cartridge holder and pouch for radio transmitter, leg holder and boots; together with a Bond costume department label.

Being sold to benefit Operation Black Vote.

Estimate: £10,000 - £15,000

Lot 19 - Aston Martin Superleggera, No Time To Die 007 Special Edition

This special edition Aston Martin was registered in 2021 and has a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12. It's finished in 'Ceramic Grey'.

Being sold to benefit The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Estimate: £300,000 - £400,000

Lot 20 - five-night stay at Goldeneye

Enjoy five nights at the Jamaican villa that was once home to James Bond author Ian Fleming. The lot also comes with a facsimile of Berkley Mather's annotated two-part typescript copy of the script for Dr. No, the first James Bond film, shot on location in Jamaica and released in 1962.

Being sold to benefit Scottish Youth Film Foundation.

Estimate: £30,000 - £50,000

Lot 21 - set of two limited edition On Her Majesty's Secret Service 50th Anniversary Omega watches

The two Seamaster Diver 300M automatic watches are presented in a fitted case with the dust cover signed by George Lazenby who played 007 in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service. One watch is yellow gold, the other is stainless steel. They have a spiral-brushed black ceramic dial, which has been given a black PVD colour treatment and a laser-engraved gun-barrel design. It's set number 229 out of 257.

Being sold to benefit Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Estimate: £40,000 - £60,000

Lot 22 - Swarovski crystal-mounted, green enamel and gold-plated prop egg

This egg in the manner of Fabrege, and commissioned from Asprey, London, has a hinged cover enclosing a miniature carriage adorned with white crystals on a spring-loaded disc revealing a hidden compartment, mounted on a wire stand, the interior with EON Archive inventory label '02527'. It played a central role in the 1983 film Octopussy, where Bond prevents a nuclear bomb exploding. The eggs, after extensive research, were derived from the design of the Russian Coronation Egg made in 1897. This is one of the two prop 'Imperial Easter Eggs' used during production.

Being sold to benefit Unicef.

Estimate: £6,000 - £10,000

Lot 23 - signed dinner jacket and trousers signed by Timothy Dalton

The single-breasted dinner jacket and trousers were worn by Timothy Dalton during the Bond film Licence To Kill. The lot comprises matching wool jacket and trousers, white braces, a black cummerbund, a white dress shirt labelled "Stefano Ricci for Battaglia BEVERLEY HILLS" and a black bow tie, the jacket signed by Timothy Dalton to the lining, the trousers with ink written label to waistband "Timothy Dalton W.33 3/4 - L.33 1/2"; together with a set of forty Casino de Isthmus chips and two matching cocktail stirrers and coasters.

Being sold to benefit National Youth Theatre.

Estimate: £6,000 - £10,000

Lot 24 - Q jet boat from The World Is Not Enough

The boat, used in the iconic chase along the River Thames at the beginning of the 1999 film, is being sold together with transportation trailer.

Being sold to benefit The Prince's Trust.

Estimate: £20,000 - £30,000

Lot 25 - Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE stunt bike from No Time To Die

This was the bike used in the most-recent Bond film. It has liquid-cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel-twin engine. With a capacity of 1,200cc, it produces 89bhp at 7,400rpm and has a six-speed gearbox and a brushed 2 into 2 exhaust system with straight through slash cut exit pipes.

The proceeds from the sale of this bike go to Severn Hospice.