It is Simon Cowell’s desire to bring back The X Factor, says Sinitta

Sinitta and Simon Cowell

Singer Sinitta Malone has not ruled out music mogul Simon Cowell bringing back The X Factor following rumours the talent show could return to TV screens.

The programme had been an annual staple on ITV since 2004 but has been off air since 2018.

The talent show experienced a decline in viewing figures and recent spin-off shows X Factor: Celebrity and X Factor: The Band failed to stem the losses.

Simon Cowell and Sinitta (Ken McKay/PA)

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, 58-year-old Sinitta, who made regular appearances on the show, said: “I do know it is Simon’s heart’s desire to bring the show back.

“I have no idea which channel it will be on, I have no idea who will be doing it with him, but since we did it before I think it should be us.”

GMB presenter Charlotte Hawkins said: “What Simon wants he pretty much gets so if he wants it to happen, we can expect it to be on the way.”

Sinitta said: “Pretty much.

“It would be fun. It is a great outlet for talent and I think people have missed it now.”

X Factor contestants One Direction (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The X Factor was once one of the most popular shows on TV and helped launch the careers of chart-topping artists including One Direction, Little Mix, Olly Murs and Leona Lewis.

Sinitta featured as Cowell’s special guest at judge’s houses in 2009, walking out to speak to contestants wearing a risqué palm leaves outfit.

She said: “I actually made that myself. They were real leaves that I had stuck on two minutes before we started shooting, and then they wilted quickly afterwards because it was about as hot as it is here now when we did the shoot.”

At the end of 2019, Cowell signed a five-year deal with ITV, which will see his shows appear exclusively on the channel until at least 2024.

It includes five series of Britain’s Got Talent and at least one of The X Factor.

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The music mogul has since turned his attention to his upcoming wedding to American socialite Lauren Silverman.

The couple confirmed their romance in 2013 and became parents to a son, Eric – named after Simon’s late father – on Valentine’s Day in 2014.

Speaking about their forthcoming nuptials, Sinitta said: “I am ordained; I could officiate if Simon and Lauren would like me to.

“It is a legal situation so the offer is out there and now it is up to them.”

Sinitta recently released her new single Do It To Me Baby.

She added: “Who knew in your 50s I’d still be releasing music, performing in Chicago the musical, touring.