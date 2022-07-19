Ryan Gosling says The Gray Man gave him a taste of being in a Marvel film

Special screening of The Gray Man – London

Ryan Gosling has said starring in Netflix espionage thriller The Gray Man offered him “a little experience” of being in a Marvel film.

The Hollywood star, 41, plays Court Gentry, an ex-CIA agent who discovers a secret that puts his life at risk, in the film from Anthony and Joe Russo – the directors best known for their work on the Avengers films.

The Gray Man also stars Captain America star Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen, a former CIA operative who hunts Gentry across the world, while Knives Out’s Ana de Armas appears as agent Dani Miranda, and Rege-Jean Page as a villainous spy boss.

Chris Evans (Ian West/PA)

Gosling is yet to appear in a Marvel film, but is reported to have expressed interest in playing the character Ghost Rider.

Speaking to the PA news agency at a special screening of The Gray Man in London, he said: “I do feel like I got to have a bit of that experience on this because it is obviously the Russos and Chris and the crew that they work with is the same crew – so I got a little Marvel experience, a little bit.”

Asked about Evans’ antagonist, who sports a moustache, he added: “When Chris came with the trash ‘stache, the whole thing was exciting, because a hero is only as good as his villain. So when he showed up, I though ‘okay!’”

Joe Russo said Gosling joining Marvel would be a great “story” but that all of the cast were talented enough to take a role in the superhero world.

He told PA: “I think they would fall down on their knees to get any of these folks in the Marvel universe. But Ryan, oh my gosh. What a story that would be.

“Rege, Jessica Henwick, Ana – such a badass in this film. I could go on and on.”

Anthony and Joe Russo (Ian West/PA)

Fresh from starring as Bond girl Paloma in the 007 film No Time To Die, de Armas said she enjoyed the many physical stunts during filming.

Asked how her experience had differed between Bond and The Gray Man, she said: “It was different because, well, in the Bond film I only had 15 minutes in the movie, which were amazing and I know that the audience loved the character. Paloma was awesome.

“But this one, of course, required a lot more work and preparation. We rehearsed for like three months, and I tried to do as much as I could myself.

“That is what the stunt doubles are for, for the really dangerous parts, but I really enjoyed it.

Ana de Armas (Ian West/PA)

“I didn’t know I was going to get so much into the genre and I like it. It’s a lot of work but it pays off and looks incredible on screen.”