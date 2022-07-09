Notification Settings

Tom Cruise and Jodie Comer among stars at Wimbledon for ladies’ final

ShowbizPublished:

The Duchess of Cambridge was also in attendance for the 13th day of the Championships.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Wimbledon 2022 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Tom Cruise, The Duchess of Cambridge and Jodie Comer were among the famous faces at Wimbledon to watch the tense ladies’ singles final.

Hollywood star Cruise, 60, sat a few rows behind the Duchess of Cambridge in the Royal Box on the 13th day of the championships on Saturday.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
The Duchess of Cambridge in the Royal Box (Elaine Paige/PA)

The Top Gun actor wore a dapper navy blue suit for the occasion as he observed the ladies’ singles match on Centre Court – where Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina triumphed over Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in the battle to become champion.

Also in attendance on Saturday was the Duchess of Cambridge, who wore an eye-catching yellow dress paired with large black sunglasses, particularly fitting for the July sunshine.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Killing Eve star Jodie Comer was also in attendance (Steven Paston/PA)

The duchess sat next to All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) chairman Ian Hewitt in the Royal Box to witness Rybakina make history in becoming Kazakhstan’s first grand slam singles winner.

She later presented 23-year-old Rybakina with the The Venus Rosewater Dish and spoke to ground staff on the court.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Elena Rybakina is presented with the The Venus Rosewater Dish by The Duchess of Cambridge (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer was also present for the match, and appeared to be enjoying herself while wearing a large pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and a dark green dress with a plunging neckline.

Other stars at the sporting event included Ellie Goulding and Dame Maggie Smith.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Dame Maggie Smith (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Dame Maggie, 87, was pictured making her way through the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on the arm of a fellow guest.

While Goulding, 35, sported a crisp white blouse with her signature blonde locks as she watched the match unfold on Centre Court.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Ellie Goulding in the Royal Box (John Walton/PA)

Singer Elaine Paige was also spotted looking cheerful elsewhere in the grounds.

The 2022 championships will draw to a close on Sunday as Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios take to Centre Court for the men’s singles final.

