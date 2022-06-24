Notification Settings

In pictures: Revellers defy threat of rain on day three of Glastonbury

The fans turned out in force as the music got under way on the main stages at the festival at Worthy Farm, Somerset.

Glastonbury Festival 2022
The threat of showers over the weekend did not dampen expectations as Friday’s musical extravaganza at Glastonbury Festival got under way.

Before the acts took to the stage, however, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the crowd in a taped message calling for support for his country.

One of the first acts to perform was The Libertines, fronted by Pete Doherty and Carl Barat, who played the Other Stage. A little while later, Ziggy Marley, son of legendary reggae star Bob Marley, commenced proceedings on the Pyramid Stage.

Ziggy Marley opens the bill on the Pyramid stage (Ben Birchall/PA)
People watching Ziggy Marley on the Pyramid Stage (Ben Birchall/PA)
This young fan gets an elevated viewing position – and ear protection, just in case (Ben Birchall/PA)
There was the usual array of weird and wonderful flags, including this one featuring Kim Jong-un (Yui Mok/PA)
A massive crowd enjoys the sunshine as The Libertines perform on the Other Stage (Yui Mok/PA)
A video message from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is shown to the crowd (Yui Mok)
Pete Doherty and Carl Barat share lead vocal duties as The Libertines kick off the fun on the Other Stage (Yui Mok/PA)
Pete Doherty of The Libertines (Yui Mok/PA)
Floral dresses and sensible footwear was the dress code for these festival-goers out to enjoy themselves (Yui Mok/PA)
The threat of rain is never far away at Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)
