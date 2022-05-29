Teenager named first ever Scottish Young Musician Solo Performer of the Year

Juliet Robertson is the first Scottish Young Musicians Solo Performer of the Year (Ian Georgeson/PA)

A 14-year-old pianist from Stirlingshire has become the first ever Scottish Young Musicians Solo Performer of the Year.

Juliet Robertson, an S2 pupil from Dunblane High School, said she was shocked to learn of her win.

She started playing piano aged four and wowed judges at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS) on Sunday with her performance of Debussy’s Claire de Lune.

The teenager is part of the RCS Juniors and has competed in Japan and across Scotland.

Juliet was one of 22 of the best young musicians from across Scotland who gathered in Glasgow to compete in the first ever final.

A panel of industry experts chose the 14-year-old as winner and she receives £1,000 to spend on furthering her musical career as well as The Maid Of Morven trophy.

The prestigious music school has also given Juliet coaching sessions, participation in masterclasses and a studio recording session.

She said: “I was really shocked to hear my name called as the winner and I don’t think it’s sunk in yet.

“I wasn’t even expecting to win my regional final, so to be holding this trophy now feels incredible.

“Everyone else was amazing and performed so well.

“I can’t believe I’m the first Scottish Young Musicians Solo Performer of the Year.”

Yuan Wong, from Renfewshire, and Ben Dickinson, from East Renfrewshire, were both runners-up and received £250 towards their musical goals.

Christopher Bell, head of the judging panel who presented the awards, said: “All four judges have been thrilled to witness such interesting and delightful performances today.

“Our decisions were unanimous.

“Everyone’s a winner in their own regional competition, and we wish them all well as they continue to develop their talent for the future.”