Celebrity panel announced for next all-male Loose Women take over

Strictly Come Dancing professional Johannes Radebe will join the panel for the next all-male take-over of Loose Women.

Vernon Kay will return to host the special edition of the ITV morning programme, dubbed Loose Men, to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

He will be joined by returning panellists, former England rugby player, Mike Tindall, and radio presenter, Roman Kemp.

The panel will discuss the importance of men speaking out about their mental health in the fourth all-male panel to feature on the show.

Vernon Kay will host the all-male special (Ian West/PA)

In 2020, Loose Women handed the panel over to an all-male line up for the first time in its then 21-year history.

Kay said: “I’m really excited to be back for another Loose Men special. Men’s mental health is so important to me. I learnt things from the panel members last time that I’d never known before.

“The reaction we all had last time was also fantastic and highlighted how there’s a real need for more discussion around these topics which we look forward to bringing to viewers.”

Radebe said: “I think Loose Men is a brilliant concept. I’m thrilled we have a platform to sit as men and talk about issues affecting our wellbeing and livelihoods.

“I haven’t worked with these gentlemen before, but I’m aware of their brilliant work and I’m delighted to finally meet them.

“We will continue to bring awareness to mental health as it still plagues our society.”

Loose Women editor, Sally Shelford, said: “It’s never been more important to encourage men to talk openly and honestly about their mental health and we’re proud that our panel of incredible Loose Men never shy away from the big issues.”

She said to expect “some very honest discussions, fiery debates and, of course, lots of laughs along the way, too”.

The show is in support of Loose Women’s Stand By Your Men campaign.