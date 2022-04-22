Stars of It’s A Sin reunite on Bafta nominees’ party red carpet

Callum Scott Howells

The stars of multi-Bafta award-nominated series It’s A Sin reunited on the red carpet of the nominees’ party in London on Thursday evening.

Lydia West, Callum Scott Howells and Omari Douglas appeared alongside other famous faces from the world of British TV, including Rose Ayling-Ellis and Steph McGovern.

The hard-hitting drama series, written by Queer As Folk and Doctor Who screenwriter Russell T Davies, is in the running for 11 gongs at this year’s awards.

David Carlyle and Omari Douglas (right)attending the nominees’ party for the Bafta TV and Craft awards at Sea Containers in London (Ian West/PA)

Howells, Douglas and fellow cast member David Carlyle, who will go head to head in the best supporting actor category, appeared side by side at the event at the Sea Containers hotel on London’s Southbank.

Howells wore a checked blazer and with matching flared trousers over an argyle style sweater vest.

Douglas opted for a sandy-coloured shirt with large lapels and dark brown epaulettes and pocket tops, while Carlyle donned a simple black suit with blue trousers.

Ayling-Ellis wore an emerald green pencil dress with long-sleeves and an exposed midriff (Ian West/PA)

Their co-star West, who is nominated in leading actress category alongside Kate Winslet, also wore a dark, pinstriped blazer with chunky shoes and a cream handbag.

It’s A Sin tracks a group of gay men and their friends as they navigated the UK’s HIV/Aids crisis throughout the 1980s and early 1990s.

The show’s 11 nominations, comprising five in the craft categories and six in the television awards categories, include nods for Davies in the writer drama category, as well as a leading actor nomination for singer Olly Alexander for his role as Ritchie Tozer.

BBC presenter Steph McGovern wore a bold orange suit, with bright pink heels and a pink patterned shirt (Ian West/PA)

Neither Alexander nor Davies were pictured at the event.

Ayling-Ellis, whose silent dance on Strictly Come Dancing is nominated for must-see moment, wore an emerald green pencil dress with long sleeves and an exposed midriff.

BBC presenter Steph McGovern wore a bold orange suit with bright pink heels and a pink patterned shirt.

Other celebrities on the carpet included Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Bimini Bon Boulash (Ian West/PA)

Other celebrities on the carpet included comedian Munya Chawawa, presenter Zeze Millz and Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Bimini Bon Boulash.