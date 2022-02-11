Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rylan Clark to miss BBC radio show after hospital visit

ShowbizPublished:

The presenter said he was ‘slowly on the mend’ after returning home.

Rylan Clark
Rylan Clark

Rylan Clark will miss his Saturday radio show after being admitted to hospital with a mystery illness.

The presenter, 33, posted a message on Instagram in which he told his 1.5 million followers he was “slowly on the mend” after returning home.

He also shared a photo showing him sat on a hospital bed with a drip inserted into his arm.

He said on Instagram: “Finally home after an extended trip to Costa del hospital. Slowly on the mend.

“Won’t be on the wireless tomorrow. Resting up. Be back soon.”

Friends from the worlds of TV and radio sent messages of support.

Ruth Langsford said: “Speedy recovery son….sending lots of love.”

Absolutely Fabulous The Movie After Party – London
Rylan Clark and former partner Dan Neal (Ian West/PA)

Vanessa Feltz added: “Sweetheart wishing you a speedy recovery. Would you like some of my homemade chicken soup sent over.”

Clark has hosted programmes including Strictly Come Dancing’s spinoff show It Takes Two since finding fame on The X Factor in 2012.

He announced in July that he and his former partner Dan Neal were both “prioritising” their mental health following their separation after six years of marriage.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News