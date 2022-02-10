FKA Twigs to receive Godlike Genius prize at NME awards

FKA Twigs

FKA Twigs has been announced as the recipient of the Godlike Genius prize at the NME awards next month.

The musician will be the youngest solo artist to ever win the prize.

She follows in the footsteps of previous winners including Massive Attack, Liam Gallagher, Primal Scream and Glastonbury Festival co-organiser Emily Eavis.

The one and only @FKAtwigs is the recipient of the Godlike Genius award at the #BandLabNMEAwards2022 https://t.co/cncizlJFAw — NME (@NME) February 10, 2022

The British singer-songwriter, 34, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, has been hailed by the music magazine as “one of the most creative and accomplished artists of her generation, consistently pushing boundaries”.

Her debut album LP1 was nominated for the Mercury Prize, while her follow-up Magdalene in 2019 was also critically acclaimed.

Last month she released a star-studded mixtape called Caprisongs.

Twigs said: “What an absolute honour to have won the NME Godlike Genius award.

“To see my name amongst the iconic likes of The Clash, The Cure and Blondie is unreal!

“I am so proud to be the first black female artist to have been honoured, still baby faced, and inspired as hell… Here’s to the next decade of making art and music.

“Thank you to the heavens and back to everyone who has helped me make my dreams come true.”