Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Mo Gilligan jokes Boris Johnson should join Brit Awards ‘party’

ShowbizPublished: Last Updated:

The live 2022 Brit Awards ceremony is hosted by Mo Gilligan taking over from Jack Whitehall.

The Brit Awards 2022 â Arrivals â London
The Brit Awards 2022 â Arrivals â London

Mo Gilligan has mocked the Prime Minister inviting him to the Brit Awards ceremony because “I know you love a party”.

The comedian, 33, is hosting the awards show for the first time, taking over from Jack Whitehall who has helmed the event for many years.

Gilligan poked fun at Boris Johnson following the partygate scandal which has dogged Downing Street.

Mo Gilligan to host the BRITs
Mo Gilligan is hosting this year’s Brit Awards ceremony (John Marshall/JMEntertainment)

He joked: “We all love a party, the mad hatter’s tea party.

“Speaking of parties, Boris I know you’re watching, I know you love a party, come on my guy, come down.

“I know you like a cheese board, look at you, looking for the Dairylea.”

The reference comes after the Prime Minister came under fire over lockdown parties in Whitehall and has been hit with many resignations.

Gilligan was later forced to issue an apology to viewers after swearing before the watershed.

He said: “Earlier in the show I got a little bit carried away and I swore. Apologies for any offence. I lost myself.”

Fellow presenter Maya Jama reassured him that many people have made the same mistake, before the pair downed a shot.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News