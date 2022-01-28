Marvel stars spotted filming at famous Yorkshire landmark

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Actor Ben Mendelsohn and other Marvel stars have been spotted filming at Halifax’s famous Piece Hall.

The Star Wars actor, 52, was all smiles as he arrived on the set of Marvel’s Secret Invasion on Friday

in a silver Mercedes People Carrier – wearing a black jacket, grey top and blue jeans.

He was joined by Kingsley Ben-Adir, who has appeared in Peaky Blinders and Vera, and two stunt doubles for actor Samuel L Jackson, who was spotted in the same location yesterday.

Ben Mendelsohn arrives at the set (Danny Lawson/PA)

Hundreds of crew, a firefighter and a fire engine were seen on set and the building where filming was taking place was closed to members of the public.

Grey smoke was sighted in the air in what appeared to be an action scene taking place inside.

The area was buzzing with several fans waiting for the Marvel actors as they watched the preparations unfold.

The Disney Plus show will star Jackson as Nick Fury, Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke and Oscar-winner Olivia Colman.

Crew on the set for the filming of Marvel’s Secret Invasion, at The Piece Hall in Halifax (Danny Lawson/PA)

Filming for the six-episode series has been taking place at the landmark Piece Hall throughout the week and is scheduled to end on Monday.

Jackson has also been spotted eating at a number of local restaurants during his visit, including Da Sandro at Ainley Top and Pride and Provenance in Halifax.

The new streaming Marvel series is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ‘Phase 4’ and continues the storyline of Jackson as Nick Fury and Mendelsohn as Skrull Talos.