Kanye West makes ‘genius’ claims in trailer for Netflix documentary

Kanye West

A new Netflix documentary about Kanye West will be unveiled by the streaming service next month.

The three-part series, dubbed Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, was helmed by filmmakers Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons and Chike Ozah.

More than 20 years in the making, it features footage of West shot in

New York in 2002.

It shows him explaining a dispute he had with the rapper Rhymefest, saying: “Me and Fest got into an argument. I feel like he disrespected me, he tried to say I wasn’t a genius yet.”

When he is asked, “Who are you to call yourself a genius?” he merely looks at the camera and smiles.

The trailer for the documentary shows West on stage during the early and formative days of his career, as well as his life today.