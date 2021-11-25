Kate Beckinsale pranks daughter with risque Madonna picture

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale gave her daughter a shock after pretending that a risque picture posted by Madonna was her own.

The actress forwarded the photo, which shows the singer exposing her fishnet-clad bottom from under a bed, to her daughter Lily.

She then posted screenshots of the humorous exchange on her own Instagram page, captioned: “@lily_sheen had a fright. God bless @madonna.”

Hung Up singer Madonna had posted a series of raunchy snaps which featured her partially nude in various positions in a bedroom.

Pretending one of the snaps is of herself, Beckinsale asks her daughter: “Do you think this is too much? Thing is my ass looks good,” prompting a confused response.

She then reveals that the picture, and rear end, belong to Madonna, much to Lily’s relief.

“Like I’d ever,” Beckinsale said, adding: “I can’t believe you don’t recognise your own mother’s anus from under the bed.”

Her daughter responds that she could not log in to the picture-sharing site to check the legitimacy of the post and had to sit down to deal with the situation.

Lily adds that a colleague came to check on her but after her mother revealed it was a prank, she said she cried “tears of happiness”.

“As if I’d take that post,” said Beckinsale in response.