Presenting line-up revealed for GamesMaster revival

Robert Florence, Frankie Ward and Ty Logan will host a new series of GamesMaster, Channel 4 has announced.

The revival of the computer game programme is to be broadcast on E4 later this year.

The programme will see celebrities, gamers and fans take part in challenges across different games in a bid to win the Golden Joystick Trophy.

Television presenter Florence said: “I’m hugely honoured that I’ve been trusted with ushering a new generation of challengers to their glory or humiliation, under the unflinching gaze of the GamesMaster.

“I look forward to finding out how much I can get away with.”

Ward said: “I couldn’t be more excited to be part of the GamesMaster team, especially as the one thing I love almost as much as playing games is watching other people play them – and believe me when I say I take the art of celebrating their triumphs and failures very seriously indeed.”