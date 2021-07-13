Oasis reveal further details about Knebworth documentary

Tickets for Oasis’ Knebworth cinematic documentary will go on sale on August 10 – marking 25 years to the day since the first night of the famous concert series.

Titled Oasis Knebworth 1996, the feature will debut in cinemas worldwide on September 23.

It will revisit feuding brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher at the height of their fame during the Britpop era – a year after the release of their album What’s The Story (Morning Glory).

Liam Gallagher on stage at Knebworth (Roberta Parkin/Redferns/PA)

The two August performances at Knebworth Park, Hertfordshire in 1996 saw the band play in front of 250,000 music fans.

The story, directed by Jake Scott, will be told “in the moment” through the eyes of fans who were there and will be built around unseen archive footage from the concert and backstage plus interviews with the band and organisers.

The documentary is produced by Black Dog Films with Noel and Liam serving as executive producers.

Liam said: “Knebworth for me was the Woodstock of the 90s. It was all about the music and the people. I can’t remember much about it, but I’ll never forget it. It was Biblical.”

Noel said: “I can’t believe we never played Rock ‘n’ Roll Star.”

It will be financed and distributed by Sony Music Entertainment (SME) and released theatrically by Trafalgar Releasing.

Tom Mackay, president of premium content at SME, said: “We are thrilled to be working with RSA Films and Trafalgar Releasing to bring global audiences an incredible cinematic experience around one of Oasis’s most historic concerts.

“The premiere of Oasis Knebworth 1996 invites generations of fans who weren’t able to attend this iconic show to experience the lasting energy and impact around Oasis’ performance that truly rocked Knebworth 25 years ago.”

Trafalgar Releasing’s Marc Allenby said: “The success and continuing legacy of Oasis defined a generation in a way few bands have throughout music history.

“We are proud to be bringing this celebratory film to cinemas in this special event release, bringing together audiences from all around the world to commemorate the 25th anniversary of these landmark gigs.”

The Gallagher brothers have been embroiled in a feud since the band split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.