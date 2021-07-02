Professor Brian Cox postpones tour explaining history of universe until 2022

Professor Brian Cox

Professor Brian Cox has postponed his science tour to next year.

The tour, originally titled Horizons: A 2021 Space Odyssey, will see the television presenter and scientist explain the history of the universe.

The tour, which has 24 dates, was due to begin in September in Cardiff.

Instead, it will now begin in Brighton on August 29 2022.

Cox said: “We understand this will be disappointing, but we look forward to seeing everyone in 2022,” he said.

“We’ve renamed the tour, Horizons: A 21st Century Odyssey. Hopefully that will cover it.”