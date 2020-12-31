Strictly Come Dancing stars return to dancefloor for new year performance

Strictly professionals

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals will take to the dancefloor one last time in 2020 with a special routine as part of the BBC’s The Big New Year’s In.

The routine features 10 of the show’s professional dancers and was filmed earlier in the year in the Strictly ballroom.

The specially-choreographed routine will see the professionals dance to a mash-up of Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) and Dance Again by Jennifer Lopez.

Anton Du Beke will be among the stars performing (Ian West/PA)

It will feature Strictly stars Johannes Radebe, Luba Mushtuk, Anton Du Beke, Dianne Buswell, Graziano Di Prima, Nadiya Bychkova, Neil Jones, Nancy Xu, Amy Dowden and Aljaz Skorjanec.

The Big New Year’s In will see Paddy McGuinness host a star-studded party on BBC One alongside Maya Jama, Shirley Ballas, Jordan North, Chris Kamara and The Frock Destroyers.

McGuinness will kick off the countdown to 2021 with music, games and a quiz of 2020, featuring a special song from Sheridan Smith.