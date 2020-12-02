The Loss Adjuster among new films showing in cinemas as lockdown eased

A socially distanced audience in a cinema

Festive film The Loss Adjuster is among the new releases being shown in English cinemas as the lockdown restrictions lift.

The movie, which stars Luke Goss and Dame Joan Collins, is being screened in the run-up to Christmas.

Cinemas in England, apart from those in Tier 3 areas, were able to reopen on Wednesday as coronavirus restrictions were eased.

Luke Goss plays an insurance loss adjuster in the film (Ian West/PA)

Goss told the PA news agency that the film features classic British humour.

“British comedies are kind of unique in that juxtaposition of down and dark and depressing and also funny at the same time, sometimes through farcical situations,” he said.

The actor plays Martin Dyer, an insurance loss adjuster who is trying to get his life back on track after it has spiralled out of control when his wife leaves him.

“It’s about a man who’s struggling with his own self worth, he’s struggling with his finances, he’s struggling with finding anyone in his life that’s honest and true,” Goss said.

The actor said Dame Joan was “amazing” to work with and he learnt a lot from her.

“She shows up on set, she knows her lines better than anybody,” he said.

Dame Joan Collins received praise from her co-star Luke Goss (Matt Crossick/PA)

“She’s been doing it long enough to know exactly what she expects to be done.”

Goss said she showed up “ready to go” and she “treated the crew beautifully”, adding: “This is how you last this many years in the industry.”

The film also stars Martin Kemp, Kym Marsh, Guy Siner, Lorna Fitzgerald and Cathy Tyson.

Martin Kemp also appears in the film (Ian West/PA)

The coronavirus pandemic has led to many film studios pushing back release dates of blockbuster films.

The latest James Bond film, No Time To Die, will be released next year and sci-fi epic Dune and Marvel superhero movie Black Widow have also been delayed.

Many cinemas, including those part of the Cineworld chain, are also currently closed despite the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Showcase has cinemas open, while Odeon will begin welcoming back customers from December 4.