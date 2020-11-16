Which famous figures have owned sports teams?

David Beckham

The Wrexham Supporters Trust has approved a takeover by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The actors are not the first celebrity owners of a sports team. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some other examples.

David Beckham – Inter Miami CF

Perhaps Ryan Reynolds was inspired by David Beckham (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Beckham’s move to Major League Soccer in 2007 was a landmark moment in the history of the league. As a part of his transfer to the Los Angeles Galaxy, there was an agreement that allowed the former England captain to own an MLS team for a discounted fee. He exercised that option in 2014 and the team played its first match this year.

Shah Rukh Khan – Kolkata Knight Riders

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has enjoyed some success (Yui Mok/PA)

The Bollywood star bought the cricket team at the inception of the Indian Premier League in 2007. The franchise has gained immense popularity due to its association with celebrity owners – film producer and entrepreneur Juhi Chawla is also an owner – and won the IPL in 2012 and 2014.

Russell Crowe – South Sydney Rabbitohs

South Sydney Rabbitohs co-owner Russell Crowe (Martin Rickett/PA)

Raised in Sydney, the film star bought the Rabbitohs along with businessman Peter Holmes a Court in 2006. Holmes a Court stood down two years later amid rumours of a rift with Crowe, who remains involved with the rugby league club.

Donald Trump – New Jersey Generals

Outgoing US President Donald Trump tried his hand at owning a sports team (Alex Brandon/PA)

Before he became United States president, one of Trump’s ambitions was to own a sports franchise and he coveted an NFL team. Unable to make this happen, he purchased the New Jersey Generals American football team of the newly formed USFL in the early-1980s. By 1986 the league had collapsed and many blamed Trump for its demise.

Richard Branson – London Broncos

Branson, left, and Reynolds, right, have other business interests in common (Jon Enoch/PA)

The British businessman took over as chairman of the rugby league club in 1997 with a promise to make them the best in the world. The Broncos finished second in Super League and reached the Challenge Cup final but by 2001 Branson was gone and a slow decline followed.

Sir Elton John – Watford

Sir Elton John in the stand at Watford’s Vicarage Road ground (PA)