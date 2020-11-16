Loose Women to feature all-male panel to mark International Men’s Day

Marvin Humes

Loose Women will rebrand as Loose Men for one day only as it features an all-male panel to mark International Men’s Day.

The special episode on November 19 will see JLS star Marvin Humes anchor the show as he is joined by Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, singer Ronan Keating and radio presenter Roman Kemp for a discussion about male mental health.

The panel will share their own personal experiences, discuss the issues of the day and interview Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey.

Iain Stirling will appear on the panel (Ian West/PA)

Earlier this year, Loose Women launched the Stand By Your Men campaign, focusing on male mental health and highlighting how important it is for men to ask for help if they are struggling.

Humes said: “With everything going on in the world right now there’s never been a more important time for men to be open and honest about their mental health.

“I’m looking forward to anchoring the first ever Loose Men and raising awareness of the importance of men opening up like women do.”

Ronan Keating (Niall Carson/PA)

Stirling added: “We know that men typically find it harder to discuss their anxieties, especially with other blokes. I’m looking forward to changing the conversation and can’t wait to join the other Loose Men.

“Hopefully we can inspire any men watching to talk about their feelings too and not keep things bottled up.

“Also a huge thank you to everyone at Loose Women for allowing us to use their platform for this very worthwhile cause!”

Loose Women editor Sally Shelford said: “We’ve had several men join us as honorary Loose Men over the years, but this is the first time we’ve handed over the entire show to the guys – and it’s for a very important reason.

Roman Kemp (Ian West/PA)

“Our Stand By Your Men campaign, which is part of our award-winning mental health campaign Lighten The Load, has been raising awareness about how vital it is that men talk as openly about their struggles as we do on Loose Women.

“International Men’s Day is the perfect opportunity to bring that message to the forefront and our Loose Men Marvin, Iain, Roman and Ronan are just the panel to do it. They’ll also be joined by Hollywood legend Matthew McConaughey, in what’s set to be a show like no other.”