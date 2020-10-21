Bafta Scotland nominees announced

Elizabeth Hurley

Nominations for Bafta Scotland 2020 have been announced, including six for the new audience-chosen award.

The ceremony, which includes two Outstanding Contribution Awards and the new Audience Award, will be presented at the digital ceremony on Tuesday December 8.

It will see Edith Bowman host a socially distanced, closed studio show alongside Sanjeev Kohli and other guest presenters.

The Factual Series nominees for #BAFTAScot20: ✨Darren McGarvey’s Scotland (@lokiscottishrap) ✨Frankie Boyle’s Tour of Scotland (@frankieboyle) ✨Murder Trial: The Disappearance of Margaret Fleming pic.twitter.com/6PNcZqII3Z — BAFTA Scotland (@BAFTAScotland) October 21, 2020

Bowman said: “I am very excited to be returning to host the British Academy Scotland Awards, albeit for a slightly different show this year.

“Now, more than ever, it is vital that we celebrate and recognise the achievements of the country’s film, games and television industries, reminding everyone of the importance and enjoyment of the arts.

“This year’s list of nominees highlight yet again the wealth of creative talent and craft that exists in Scotland. I can’t wait to announce this year’s winners on December 8.”

Black And Scottish, Guilt, Murder Trial: The Disappearance Of Margaret Fleming, The Nest, Outlander and River City are nominated for the new Audience Award.

This is the only gong voted for by the public, in partnership with Screen Scotland.

Members of the public can cast their vote from 10am on Wednesday until 5pm on November 18 on the Bafta Scotland website – www.bafta.org/scotland.

Sam Heughan, one of the stars of Outlander (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Other highlights include five further nominations for thriller series Guilt and four nominations for the film Elizabeth Is Missing.

First-time nominees include Lois Chimimba for Group, Mirren Mack for The Nest and Jamie Sives for Guilt.

Jude MacLaverty, director of Bafta Scotland, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be announcing our British Academy Scotland Award nominations, which highlight the phenomenal level of talent and creativity in the film, game and television industries within Scotland.

“During these challenging times, TV has both entertained and informed the public, and it seems only fitting that the viewing public is given the chance to have their say.