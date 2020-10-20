I’m A Celebrity unveils new spin-off show after Extra Camp axed

Vick Hope

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! is getting a new spin-off show, hosted by Vick Hope.

The main ITV programme, with Ant and Dec, will be broadcast live every night from Gwrych Castle in North Wales, instead of Australia, because of the pandemic.

Celebrities vying to become king or queen of the castle will undertake trials and challenges to win food and treats, just like the regular series.

I’m A Celebrity … The Daily Drop, featuring Hope and guests, will air on the ITV Hub and give fans the chance to “delve deeper into the action from camp”.

Previous spin-off show Extra Camp was axed by ITV after nearly 20 years.

The castle has said that filming will continue despite lockdown restrictions in Wales.

“Following the announcement from the First Minister, the overriding message is that filming can continue in Wales providing related activity cannot be undertaken from home, and there is full compliance with Welsh law,” it said in a message posted on Twitter.

“We cannot wait to see I’m A Celebrity on our screens!”

The show was confirmed after ITV announced plans to restructure with an increased focus on streaming.

Broadcaster and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Hope said: “I’ll have guests join me for each show so we can fully dissect all the action, share our opinions on what’s going on inside the camp and hopefully bring you some good gossip along the way!”

Jake Williams, editorial manager for ITV Hub, said the show “will be for the fans to watch whenever suits them before the next instalment of I’m A Celebrity on ITV.”

New episodes of The Daily Drop will be available on demand on the ITV Hub from 7am the morning after each main show airs and will be repeated on ITV2.